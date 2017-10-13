Delta CEO: Commerce Department's decision regarding CSeries 'doesn't make a whole lot of sense'

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated (12-Oct-2017) the US Commerce Department's decision on the Bombardier CSeries aircraft is not just "disappointing", it also "doesn't make a whole lot of sense". He said: "We think it's early in the discussions and we also know that it's triggering a lot of discussions at political levels, not just within the aerospace field". Delta "will not" pay the tariffs, Mr Bastian stressed, noting "that is very clear. We intend to take the aircraft". He advised there may be a delay in taking the aircraft, adding: "We think that the aircraft needs to come to market, we believe it will come to market, and we believe Delta will get it at the agreed contractual price. We're not going to be forced to pay tariffs or do anything with the deal". [more - original PR]