Delta Air Lines will work to become 'more just, equal and anti-racist company': CEO

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian reported (11-Aug-2020) the airline considered its record of diversity, and found people of colour represent 43% of its existing employees, 35% of leaders and 18% of its top 100 officers. Black colleagues represent 21% of Delta's employee base, 16% of leaders and 7% of its top 100 officers. Mr Bastian said these numbers do not present a "picture of equity" and are not "reflective of the world we serve". Hence, the company will take a number of steps to "become a more just, equal and anti-racist company", including the following:

Double the percentage of black leaders by 2025 and increase black representation on board of directors;

Require all hiring slates and interview panels to reflect diversity;

Actively seek and support national and state legislation that fights discrimination and advocates for just and equal treatment;

Expand recruiting efforts to include more historically black colleges and universities, while requiring all school recruitment programmes to include strong diversity and inclusion plans;

Require each bidding and request for proposal process for new partnerships to include participation from minority owned businesses, while introducing micro development programmes to identify and grow diverse businesses in underrepresented areas of Delta's supply chain;

Evaluate every Delta contract to ensure suppliers are held accountable for anti racist policies within organisations.

Mr Bastian noted Delta's future efforts will "require intentionality from every member of the executive team and determination at every level of the company". He stated: 'Every Delta leader must take personal, vested ownership in solving for the burdens Black and Brown communities have been carrying for too long. Our progress will be measured, and we will be accountable for achieving these goals". [more - original PR]