Delta Air Lines to permanently retire 777 fleet, aims for 'zero' cash burn by end of 2020

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian announced (14-May-2020) the carrier is working to reduce cash burn "to zero" by the end of 2020, "which will mean, for the next two to three years, a smaller network, fleet and operation in response to substantially reduced customer demand". The carrier has parked more than 650 mainline and regional aircraft and made the "difficult decision" to permanently retire its Boeing 777 fleet by the end of 2020, as international travel is anticipated "to return slowly". Consequently, A330s and A350-900s will replace the airline's 18 777s in operating long haul services as travel demand returns. By retiring the 777s, Delta expects to incur "significant cost savings over the next several years". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]