Delta Air Lines and partners establish Minnesota SAF hub

Delta Air Lines partnered (29-Aug-2023) with Bank of America, Ecolab and Xcel Energy to establish the Minnesota SAF hub, representing the first large scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) hub in the US committed to scaling SAF production and commercialisation. The hub, enabled by the GREATER MSP Partnership, aims to produce affordable SAF by developing an integrated value chain at Minneapolis St Paul International Airport, as well as fostering the adoption of innovative solutions and technology to accelerate SAF commercialisation. The hub aligns with the industry goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. [more - original PR]