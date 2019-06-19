De Havilland Aircraft of Canada formally awarded type certificates for entire Dash 8 line

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited announced (18-Jun-2019) it formally received type certificates for the entire Dash 8 aircraft programme, including the 100, 200 and 300 series and the in-production 400. The certificates were handed over at a ceremony at the 2019 Paris Air Show. The type certificate ceremony follows the launch of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited on 03-Jun-2019 with the completion of the transaction through which Longview Aviation Capital acquired the entire Dash 8 programme. De Havilland Aircraft of Canada COO Todd Young reported the Dash 8 turboprop programme "has momentum, including the introduction last [autumn] of the new 90 seat configuration of the 400 series". [more - original PR]