Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Jun-2019 8:57 AM

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada formally awarded type certificates for entire Dash 8 line

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited announced (18-Jun-2019) it formally received type certificates for the entire Dash 8 aircraft programme, including the 100, 200 and 300 series and the in-production 400. The certificates were handed over at a ceremony at the 2019 Paris Air Show. The type certificate ceremony follows the launch of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited on 03-Jun-2019 with the completion of the transaction through which Longview Aviation Capital acquired the entire Dash 8 programme. De Havilland Aircraft of Canada COO Todd Young reported the Dash 8 turboprop programme "has momentum, including the introduction last [autumn] of the new 90 seat configuration of the 400 series". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More