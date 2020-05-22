Become a CAPA Member
22-May-2020 12:55 PM

Dart Group completes GBP172 million share placement

Dart Group PLC announced (21-May-2020) the completion of placing 29.8 million shares at 576.5 pence per placing share, to raise gross proceeds of approximately GBP172 million. The placing shares being issued represent 20% of the existing ordinary share capital of Dart immediately prior to the placing. Settlement for the placing shares and admission is expected to take place at 08:00 on or around 27-May-2020. Following admission, the company will have a total 178.7 million ordinary shares in the issue, and no ordinary shares in the treasury. [more - original PR]

