Dana Air and Ibom Air sign Nigeria's first domestic codeshare agreement

Dana Air and Ibom Air signed (21-May-2021) a codeshare agreement on 21-May-2021, which will come into effect in Jun-2021. Ibom Air COO George Uriesi said: "The alliance will offer increased frequencies into common destinations as well as codeshare flights into destinations each airline does not operate into". Dana Air COO Obi Mbanuzuo said the agreement is "the first of its kind for domestic airlines in Nigeria". Mr Mbanuzuo added: "We do hope that this partnership... will set a positive precedent for the greater good of the industry". [more - original PR]