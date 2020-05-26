Creditors Committee of Inspection meets with Virgin Australia administrators, passes resolution

Australian Services Union (ASU) stated (25-May-2020) the Creditors Committee of Inspection met with Virgin Australia administrators, with the Committee passing a resolution to approve Virgin entering into a new contract for Deloitte to provide tax advice in relation to the sale of Virgin. The administrators acknowledged the union's concerns that accrual of workers' entitlements were not being correctly calculated by the management team while workers were on JobKeeper, and believe that the systemic issues causing the errors are being rectified and workers should soon have accurate figures of leave, which will continue to accrue through this process. Administrators noted Virgin employees should have access to the amount and breakdown of each persons accrued entitlements in the week of 01-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]