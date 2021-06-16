Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jun-2021 5:38 PM

Corporate travel recovery panel now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (16-Jun-2021) the session 'Exploring the granularity of corporate travel recovery' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features MW Travel Consultancy principal Martin Warner and McKinsey & Company partner and travel practice lead Americas Vik Krishnan discussing duty of care in corporate travel, coronavirus impacts and how much corporate travel will be lost, corporate travel spend and domestic travel. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More