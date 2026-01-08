Copenhagen Kastrup Airport handles record pax in Dec-2025 and full-year 2025

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (07-Jan-2026) it handled 2.5 million passengers in Dec-2025, an increase of 13% year-on-year and the "busiest month in the airport's history". The airport handled 32.4 million passengers in 2025, exceeding the previous annual record of 30.3 million set in 2018. The airport attributed the performance to a "record number of routes", including 47 new connections to destinations such as China, India and Vietnam, which brought the total number operated to 367. Airport CCO Peter Krogsgaard stated: "There have never been better connections to and from Denmark. This has a positive effect on our entire society when Danish companies have easy and direct access to the world from Copenhagen. The many routes also attract foreign businesses and talent to the country, while tourism in Denmark is reaching new heights, which benefits shops, hotels and restaurants and creates many jobs". [more - original PR]