COO: 'There's some synergy' between Arajet bases in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana

Arajet COO Garret Malone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (10-Sep-2026) on the difference in passenger profiles between the carrier's operating bases in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana. Mr Malone characterised the former as "more VFR and business" and the latter as "more leisure". He continued: "There's some synergy between both bases... the opportunities we see are endless. We're definitely focusing on Latin America. Our business plan originally was to focus more on North America, the US was delayed in getting open skies so we had to shift into looking south". Mr Malone added: "Argentina is now one of our more important markets... and we see a lot to come with aircraft coming in and we're excited". [more - CAPA TV]