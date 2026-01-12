Construction commences for Bishoftu International Airport project

Ethiopian Airlines Group announced (10-Jan-2026) construction of Bishoftu International Airport commenced on 10-Jan-2026. Phase one of the project is expected to be complete by 2030 and will have capacity for 60 million passengers p/a. The airport will have capacity for 110 million passengers p/a when fully complete. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the new airport is "a major step towards addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and a key player in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area". [more - original PR]