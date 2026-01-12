Construction commences for Bishoftu International Airport project
Ethiopian Airlines Group announced (10-Jan-2026) construction of Bishoftu International Airport commenced on 10-Jan-2026. Phase one of the project is expected to be complete by 2030 and will have capacity for 60 million passengers p/a. The airport will have capacity for 110 million passengers p/a when fully complete. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the new airport is "a major step towards addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and a key player in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ethiopian Airlines Group stated that Addis Ababa Bole International Airport had become too small and overcrowded, with further upgrades no longer possible, prompting the need for Bishoftu International Airport1. The project attracted significant interest from financiers, including a USD500 million pledge from a Chinese bank, and is supported by the African Development Bank as initial mandated lead arranger2 3.