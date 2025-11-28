Ethiopian Government presents Bishoftu Airport project to potential investors
Background ✨
Ethiopian Airlines Group released key project documents for Bishoftu International Airport to lenders and commenced prequalification of contractors, with bid submissions due by mid-Dec-2025. The first phase, valued at USD12.5 billion, was planned to handle up to 60 million passengers annually and targeted completion by 2030. The African Development Bank acted as initial mandated lead arranger, with support from technical and financial advisors1. Construction was scheduled to begin in Jan-20262.