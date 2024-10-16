Condor to cut Hamburg summer 2025 flight programme by 13%
Condor Flugdienst announced (14-Oct-2024) it is reducing its flight programme from Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt by 13% in summer 2025, due to significantly increased costs at the airport. The carrier is also cancelling planned growth at the location with additional frequencies and completely new destinations. Connections to Samos and Malaga will be completely removed from the flight schedule, while frequencies to Kos will be significantly reduced. Condor had also planned to add four new destinations from Hamburg with several weekly frequencies. CEO Peter Gerber labelled the decisions "a logical consequence of the threat of a completely disproportionate increase in charges in Hamburg". Mr Gerber continued: "With these significantly increased costs, we are not only forced to relocate flights from Hamburg to other locations, but also to increase prices" adding "this is particularly regrettable for our customers there, especially as Hamburg had reliable solutions that would have prevented such a development". Condor is the third largest airline at the location, with its schedule from Hamburg including vacation destinations in Greece, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and the Spanish mainland, Madeira, Egypt, Italy, the Algarve and Türkiye. [more - original PR - German]