18-Nov-2025 12:03 PM

Condor Flugdienst to launch Frankfurt-London Gatwick service from Apr-2026

Condor Flugdienst scheduled to launch 21 times weekly Frankfurt-London Gatwick service using A320 equipment from 01-Apr-2026, as per a 17-Nov-2025 GDS inventory and timetable display.

Background ✨

Condor Flugdienst announced plans to operate three times daily between Frankfurt and London Gatwick from April 2026, alongside the resumption and launch of other international routes, including Düsseldorf-Sulaymaniyah and Frankfurt-Tbilisi, reflecting a broader network expansion for the coming year1.

