Condor Flugdienst to launch Frankfurt-London Gatwick service from Apr-2026
Condor Flugdienst announced (14-Nov-2025) plans to launch three times daily Frankfurt-London Gatwick service from Apr-2026. The airline plans to resume weekly Düsseldorf-Sulaymaniyah service from Dec-2025 and daily Frankfurt-Tbilisi service from Jun-2026. [more - original PR - German]
Background ✨
Condor also planned to increase frequencies on several long haul routes from Frankfurt in summer 2026, including daily service to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and four times weekly to Las Vegas, Johannesburg and Mauritius, as well as three times weekly to Panama City1. It previously reduced Düsseldorf-Sulaymaniyah to weekly in Oct-2022, when it was the sole operator2. It commenced twice weekly Frankfurt-Tbilisi service in May-20223.