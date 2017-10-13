KLM and Schiphol agree to new measures ensuring a level playing field for competitors

Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) confirmed (12-Oct-2017) KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport agreed to observe a number of measures aimed at ensuring a level playing field for competitors at Schiphol. Measures include:

KLM and Schiphol will not have any contact with each other about limiting the growth opportunities of other airlines;

Schiphol will develop its own plans for investments, airport charges and marketing strategy. KLM and Schiphol are open about any mutual interactions and will record these. In this way, ACM will be able to review such interactions as well as the topics discussed;

KLM and Schiphol will not have any contact about requests for bases, lounges or other specific facilities of other airlines. Any interactions regarding such requests can only take place if the other airline gives its consent. Schiphol will assess all requests of airlines independently.

ACM recommended the measures following an investigation examining alleged anti-competitive practices at Schiphol. The investigation revealed KLM and Schiphol frequently contact each other about the utilisation of airport capacity. According to ACM, such interactions created the risk that Schiphol would not set its strategy independently, but change it to accommodate KLM's wishes, resulting in limited growth prospects for competing airlines. [more - original PR] [more - original PR II - English/Dutch] [more - original PR III- Dutch]