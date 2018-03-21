21-Mar-2018 11:15 AM
COMAC ARJ21 completes first flight in Inner Mongolia
Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) announced (20-Mar-2018) the ARJ21-700 aircraft completed its first flight in Inner Mongolia on 20-Mar-2018, operated by Chengdu Airlines between Hohhot and Ulanhot. The "demonstrative operations" will conclude on 30-Mar-2018. COMAC has received 453 orders from 21 customers for the aircraft and has delivered four of the aircraft type to Chengdu Airlines. The airline's four ARJ21s have handled more than 50,000 passengers since it commenced commercial operations in Jun-2016. [more - original PR - Chinese]