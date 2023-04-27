Become a CAPA Member
27-Apr-2023 12:34 PM

Colombia Aerocivil authorises Avianca-Viva integration subject to conditions

Colombia Aerocivil confirmed (26-Apr-2023) its authorisation of Avianca and Viva's integration request, subject to the following conditions:

  • Refunds issued to passengers affected by Viva service cancellations;
  • Return of slots at Bogota El Dorado International Airport;
  • Maintenance of Viva's LCC fare structure;
  • Increased frequencies on Bogota-Buenos Aires route;
  • Establishment of fare ceiling on routes where the integrated entity is the sole operator.

As previously reported by CAPA, Colombia Aerocivil initially rejected the integration request in Nov-2022, before commencing a review in Jan-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish]

