Colombia Aerocivil authorises Avianca-Viva integration subject to conditions

Colombia Aerocivil confirmed (26-Apr-2023) its authorisation of Avianca and Viva's integration request, subject to the following conditions:

Refunds issued to passengers affected by Viva service cancellations;

Return of slots at Bogota El Dorado International Airport ;

; Maintenance of Viva's LCC fare structure;

Increased frequencies on Bogota-Buenos Aires route;

Establishment of fare ceiling on routes where the integrated entity is the sole operator.

As previously reported by CAPA, Colombia Aerocivil initially rejected the integration request in Nov-2022, before commencing a review in Jan-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish]