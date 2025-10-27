Collinson International and Sompo launch Sompo Smart Delay in China, Malaysia and Singapore
Collinson International expanded (27-Oct-2025) its partnership with insurance provider Sompo to launch Sompo Smart Delay in mainland China, Malaysia and Singapore. The service provides Sompo travel insurance policyholders with access to more than 1800 airport lounges and travel experiences in the event of flight delays. Collinson and Sompo also collaborate in Thailand. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Collinson International previously partnered with Sompo Insurance to provide policyholders in Thailand with instant access to over 1600 airport lounges and travel experiences in the event of flight delays1. It also entered partnerships with other insurers across Asia, including Tune Protect in Malaysia and Thailand, and China Ping An Insurance in Hong Kong, to deliver similar airport lounge benefits for delayed travellers2 3.