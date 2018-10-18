Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Oct-2018 9:21 AM

Cobalt Air suspends operations

Cobalt Air suspended (17-Oct-2018) operations as of 23:50 17-Oct-2018. The carrier said: "As a result, future flights or services provided by Cobalt will be cancelled and will no longer operate". Cyprus' Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works stated a meeting is being held with representatives of the Department of Civil Aviation, Treasury, Hermes Airports and other stakeholders, with the aim of achieving the best possible operation for the repatriation of the stranded passengers. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More