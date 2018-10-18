Cobalt Air suspends operations

Cobalt Air suspended (17-Oct-2018) operations as of 23:50 17-Oct-2018. The carrier said: "As a result, future flights or services provided by Cobalt will be cancelled and will no longer operate". Cyprus' Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works stated a meeting is being held with representatives of the Department of Civil Aviation, Treasury, Hermes Airports and other stakeholders, with the aim of achieving the best possible operation for the repatriation of the stranded passengers. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]