CityJet: Brexit an 'unconceivable folly', UK Government leadership continues to 'scramble'

CityJet executive chairman and CEO Patrick Byrne, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (12-Oct-2017) Brexit is an "unconceivable folly". Mr Byrne referred to Brexit as "toxic and divisive", while UK Government leadership continues to "scramble" instead of hold power as first envisioned. Mr Byrne said many formally in the 'leave' campaign are now anti-Brexit. "Brexit is not going to mean everything will be alright", he said, instead stating it is an "unmitigated disaster".