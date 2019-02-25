Chorus Aviation 'very pleased' with start to 2019: CEO

Chorus Aviation president and CEO Joe Randell stated (22-Feb-2019) the company is "very pleased with our start to 2019", adding it "performed well and reached important milestones that strengthened our company". Mr Randell noted the company's fleet increased to 40 aircraft worth approximately CAD1.1 billion (USD837 million), including nine transactions pending completion. He said the company's partnership with Air Canada via its amended and extended capacity purchase agreement (CPA) is beneficial to Chorus' shareholders, employees and other stakeholders for the long term. "We are well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities for growth and to effectively compete in an ever-changing industry", Mr Randell stated. [more - original PR]