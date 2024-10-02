Loading
2-Oct-2024 1:02 PM

China Southern Airlines to commence Beijing Daxing-Sydney service in Dec-2024

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport announced (02-Oct-2024) China Southern Airlines plans to commence four times weekly Beijing Daxing-Sydney service with A330-300 equipment on 13-Dec-2024. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport group executive for aviation growth & group strategy Greg Botham stated: "We are proud to be the first airport in Australia offering flights to Beijing Daxing". The airline will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

