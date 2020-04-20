China Airlines to temporarily reduce employee salaries by 15% to 25%

China Airlines announced (20-Apr-2020) plans to implement a temporary salary and working hours reduction for domestic employees, effective 01-May-2020 to 31-Jul-2020, in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Executives will have their salary reduced by 25% while mid level managers will have their salary reduced by 20% and all other employees will have their salary reduced by 15%. Employees will also take an additional four to five days of leave per month. [more - original PR - Chinese]