Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Apr-2020 9:37 PM

China Airlines to temporarily reduce employee salaries by 15% to 25%

China Airlines announced (20-Apr-2020) plans to implement a temporary salary and working hours reduction for domestic employees, effective 01-May-2020 to 31-Jul-2020, in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Executives will have their salary reduced by 25% while mid level managers will have their salary reduced by 20% and all other employees will have their salary reduced by 15%. Employees will also take an additional four to five days of leave per month. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More