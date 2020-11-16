Become a CAPA Member
16-Nov-2020 2:07 PM

Chile to reopen to international arrivals on 23-Nov-2020

Chile's Ministry of Health authorised (13-Nov-2020) international arrivals of non-Chilean citizens at Santiago International Airport effective 23-Nov-2020. Internationals arriving will be required to present a PCR negative test, have purchased a mandatory health insurance, complete relevant forms and have a health passport. International arrivals from COVID-19 hotspot countries will also be required to quarantine for 14 days. The country closed its borders to Chileans and foreigners on 18-Mar-2020. [more - original PR - Spanish]

