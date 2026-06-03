Charleston Airport's trajectory reflects a wider evolution in US aviation

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Charleston's aviation industry poised for worldwide growth and opportunity', stated (02-Jun-2026) as economic growth across the Southeastern US continues to accelerate, Charleston is establishing itself as a steadily expanding aviation market, supported by rising passenger demand, continued aerospace investment, and a coordinated programme of long term infrastructure development at Charleston International Airport. For airlines, Charleston increasingly represents a market offering a rare combination of economic resilience, scalable infrastructure and diversified demand. The airport's trajectory also reflects a wider evolution in US aviation, where long term growth opportunities are progressively shifting toward high performing regional markets capable of sustaining expansion beyond the traditional hub system. [more - CAPA Analysis]