Changi Airport Group suspending all T2 operations for 18 months from 01-May-2020

Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced (06-Apr-2020) plans to suspend all operations at Singapore Changi Airport terminal 2 for 18 months from 01-May-2020. The suspension will bring forward the completion date of T2 expansion works by one year to 2024. CAG is in discussions with airport partners and concessionaires in T2 and is identifying retraining and redeployment opportunities for airport staff. [more - original PR]