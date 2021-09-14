14-Sep-2021 3:53 PM
CDC updates COVID-19 travel recommendations for 13 countries and territories
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), via its official website, updated (13-Sep-2021) its COVID-19 travel recommendations for Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Lithuania, Mauritius, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Serbia and Slovenia, designating all countries as 'Level 4: COVID-19 Very High' status (Reuters, 14-Sep-2021). CDC also raised Australia, Ethiopia and Romania to 'Level 3: COVID-19 High', while lowering Brazil from Level 4 to Level 3.