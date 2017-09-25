Loading
25-Sep-2017 10:10 AM

CDB Aviation Lease Finance signs purchase agreement for 60 Boeing and 45 Airbus aircraft

China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Aviation Lease Finance) announced (22-Sep-2017) its subsidaries entered into purchase agreements for 60 Boeing aircraft and 45 Airbus aircraft.

  • Boeing purchase agreement:
    • Aircraft ordered: 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8, 10 737 MAX 10, eight 787-9;
    • List price: USD7.4 billion. Boeing granted "significant price concessions", which were "in accordance with customary business and industry practice";
    • Deliveries: 2019 to 2024;
    • Funding: The Boeing aircraft will be funded through a mix of sources which may include interbank borrowing, the issue of bonds, commercial bank loans, pre-delivery payment financing, other debt and equity financing and the group's working capital;
    • Deal finalisation date: 01-Dec-2017;
  • Airbus purchase agreement:
    • Aircraft ordered: 30 A320neo, 15 A321neo;
    • List price: USD5.2 billion. Airbus granted "significant price concessions", which were "in accordance with customary business and industry practice";
    • Deliveries: 2022 to 2024;
    • Funding: The Airbus aircraft will be funded through a mix of sources which may include interbank borrowing, the issue of bonds, commercial bank loans, pre-delivery payment financing, other debt and equity financing and the group's working capital;
    • Deal finalisation date: 17-Nov-2017. [more - original PR]

