15-Nov-2021 8:51 AM
CCR signs concession contract for nine Brazilian airports
Brazil ANAC and CCR signed (12-Nov-2021) a contract for the concession of the following nine airports:
- Curitiba Afonso Pena International Airport;
- Foz do Iguacu International Airport;
- Navegantes Airport;
- Londrina Airport;
- Joinville Lauro Carneiro de Loyola Airport;
- Curitiba Bacacheri Airport;
- Pelotas Federal Airport;
- Uruguaiana Ruben Berta Airport;
- Bagé Airport.
As previously reported by CAPA, CCR was awarded the airport block's concession at an auction in Apr-2021, with a guaranteed investment of BRL2.6 billion (USD476.3 million) over the 30 year period. Planned projects include increasing passenger and baggage handling capacity at all airports and construction of a 3000m runway at Curitiba Afonso Pena International Airport. [more - original PR - Portuguese]