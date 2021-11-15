CCR signs concession contract for nine Brazilian airports

Brazil ANAC and CCR signed (12-Nov-2021) a contract for the concession of the following nine airports:

As previously reported by CAPA, CCR was awarded the airport block's concession at an auction in Apr-2021, with a guaranteed investment of BRL2.6 billion (USD476.3 million) over the 30 year period. Planned projects include increasing passenger and baggage handling capacity at all airports and construction of a 3000m runway at Curitiba Afonso Pena International Airport. [more - original PR - Portuguese]