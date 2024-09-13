Cathay Pacific VP: Customers expect airlines to collaborate on sustainability initiatives

Cathay Pacific VP customer travel and lifestyle Tom Kennedy, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) "Cathay was the first airline in Asia to launch a corporate SAF programme, in direct response to companies asking what more could they be doing to support our efforts in decarbonising". Mr Kennedy said customers "expect airlines to be collaborating on sustainability initiatives", highlighting Cathay's MoU with Singapore Airlines to collaborate on decarbonising and sharing best practices. He added: "We've done work with Qantas and Air NZ as well".