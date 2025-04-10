Cathay Pacific to offer seatback IFE and high speed WiFi across entire fleet from Aug-2025

Cathay Pacific announced (09-Apr-2025) it will offer seatback inflight entertainment and high-speed inflight WiFi to all passengers travelling to all destinations across its entire fleet, commencing Aug-2025. Cathay Pacific customer experience design GM Guillaume Vivet stated: "This significant milestone reflects Cathay Pacific's long-standing commitment to and leadership in innovation and customer-centric design", adding: "We understand the importance our customers place on having access to top-notch entertainment and reliable connectivity when they travel". [more - original PR]