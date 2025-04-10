Cathay Pacific to offer seatback IFE and high speed WiFi across entire fleet from Aug-2025
Cathay Pacific announced (09-Apr-2025) it will offer seatback inflight entertainment and high-speed inflight WiFi to all passengers travelling to all destinations across its entire fleet, commencing Aug-2025. Cathay Pacific customer experience design GM Guillaume Vivet stated: "This significant milestone reflects Cathay Pacific's long-standing commitment to and leadership in innovation and customer-centric design", adding: "We understand the importance our customers place on having access to top-notch entertainment and reliable connectivity when they travel". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cathay Pacific had nearly completed equipping its fleet with WiFi connectivity, aiming for full coverage by mid-2025, with over 90% of its aircraft already WiFi-enabled1. The airline also expanded its network bandwidth at 51 airports, enhancing connectivity and aligning with its strategic adoption of Cloud applications2. New cabin products, including redesigned economy and premium economy classes, were part of a broader investment to enhance passenger experience3 4.