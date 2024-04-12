Cathay Pacific unveils new premium economy cabin product for retrofitted 777-300ER fleet

Cathay Pacific unveiled (11-Apr-2024) its new premium economy cabin experience to be offered on the carrier's retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER fleet from 2024. The new cabin product features leather headrests, customised seat cushions, privacy wings, reading lights, a 15.6 inch 4K ultra HD screen, on-demand and Bluetooth streaming and personal device stowage. New cabin lavatories will offer touch free features to maintain hygiene. [more - original PR]