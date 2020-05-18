18-May-2020 11:14 AM
Cathay Pacific Group sees no immediate signs of improvement from coronavirus pandemic
Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (15-May-2020) the carrier still sees "no immediate signs of improvement" and expects average daily passenger numbers to remain at 500 in May-2020, adding that "business and leisure travel will remain severely impacted for the foreseeable future". He added: "Overall, we do not anticipate we will see a meaningful recovery for an extended period". [more - original PR]