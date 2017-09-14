Cathay Pacific finalises order for 32 A321neo aircraft

Cathay Pacific finalised (13-Sep-2017) an order with Airbus for 32 A321neo aircraft. The aircraft will be operated by Cathay Dragon, the regional carrier of the group, on services linking its Hong Kong home base with destinations across Asia. The purchase agreement firms up an MoU announced in Aug-2017. The new A321neo aircraft will replace and modernise Cathay Dragon's current fleet of 15 A320s and eight A321s. The consideration for the purchase of each of the Airbus Aircraft is payable in cash in eight instalments, with the first seven instalments to be paid prior to delivery of each aircraft and the balance, being a substantial portion of the consideration, to be paid upon delivery of the aircraft. The company is expecting to take delivery of the Airbus aircraft from 2020 to 2023. Cathay Dragon is an all Airbus operator, with a current fleet of 23 A320 Family aircraft and 24 A330-300s. In addition, Cathay Pacific operates 37 A330-300s. Cathay Pacific also operates the A350 XWB, with 18 A350-900s already in service. The carrier has another 30 A350 XWBs on order for future delivery, including the A350-900 and larger A350-1000. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - Cathay]