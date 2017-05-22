22-May-2017 8:17 AM
Cathay Pacific boosts European connectivity through Iberia codeshare agreement
Cathay Pacific announced (19-May-2017) a new codeshare agreement with oneworld partner Iberia. Cathay Pacific will codeshare on select services operated by Iberia between Madrid and Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Palma and Valencia and on service between Madrid and Lisbon. Cathay Pacific currently operates four times weekly Hong Kong-Madrid service with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with plans for a new seasonal summer service to Barcelona with A350-900 aircraft from Jul-2017. [more - original PR]