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    4-Jun-2026 4:28 PM

    Castelake talk on potential easyJet acquisition could trigger movement from rival bidders

    CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Castlelake's interest in easyJet could catalyse a big step in European airline consolidation', stated (04-Jun-2026) Castlelake's expression of interest in a potential deal for easyJet in late May-2026 could flush out rival bidders and trigger a new phase of consolidation in European aviation. The LCC's temporarily depressed share price and its owned A320neo Family fleet are central drivers attracting interest. [more - CAPA Analysis]

    Background

    easyJet called Castlelake's possible offer "highly opportunistic", arguing Middle East conflict-related share price weakness drove the timing; under stock market rules Castlelake had until 26-Jun-2026 to bid or step back, and it held an approximately 2.14% stake.1 Castlelake said it was in the early stages of considering an offer and had made no approach to easyJet's board.2

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