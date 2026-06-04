Castelake talk on potential easyJet acquisition could trigger movement from rival bidders
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Castlelake's interest in easyJet could catalyse a big step in European airline consolidation', stated (04-Jun-2026) Castlelake's expression of interest in a potential deal for easyJet in late May-2026 could flush out rival bidders and trigger a new phase of consolidation in European aviation. The LCC's temporarily depressed share price and its owned A320neo Family fleet are central drivers attracting interest. [more - CAPA Analysis]
Background ✨
easyJet called Castlelake's possible offer "highly opportunistic", arguing Middle East conflict-related share price weakness drove the timing; under stock market rules Castlelake had until 26-Jun-2026 to bid or step back, and it held an approximately 2.14% stake.1 Castlelake said it was in the early stages of considering an offer and had made no approach to easyJet's board.2