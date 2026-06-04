Castlelake’s interest in easyJet could catalyse a big step in European airline consolidation

The 29-May-2026 announcement by investment firm Castlelake that it is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for easyJet has airline industry watchers frothing with excitement.

At a time of depressed for European airline valuations, easyJet has been one of the weakest performers. Analyst valuations point to substantial upside potential in easyJet's shares, based on its sum-of-the-parts or break-up value.

The basis for Castlelake's interest remains the subject of speculation, but it will know that easyJet's shares do not reflect the underlying value of its fleet, aircraft order book and airport slots.

Regulatory complexities could challenge the US-based investor, but would not necessarily prevent a deal. Moreover, Castlelake's interest may flush out other bidders, including other airlines.

Its statement said almost nothing concrete ("no approach has been made… no certainty that any offer will be made…"). However, this very uncertainty allows the imagination to wander.

It is enough to raise the intriguing possibility of the biggest step in European airline consolidation since British Airways and Iberia merged to form IAG in 2011.