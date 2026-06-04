Castlelake’s interest in easyJet could catalyse a big step in European airline consolidation
The 29-May-2026 announcement by investment firm Castlelake that it is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for easyJet has airline industry watchers frothing with excitement.
At a time of depressed for European airline valuations, easyJet has been one of the weakest performers. Analyst valuations point to substantial upside potential in easyJet's shares, based on its sum-of-the-parts or break-up value.
The basis for Castlelake's interest remains the subject of speculation, but it will know that easyJet's shares do not reflect the underlying value of its fleet, aircraft order book and airport slots.
Regulatory complexities could challenge the US-based investor, but would not necessarily prevent a deal. Moreover, Castlelake's interest may flush out other bidders, including other airlines.
Its statement said almost nothing concrete ("no approach has been made… no certainty that any offer will be made…"). However, this very uncertainty allows the imagination to wander.
It is enough to raise the intriguing possibility of the biggest step in European airline consolidation since British Airways and Iberia merged to form IAG in 2011.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.