Cargolux: 2025 outlook uncertain amid geopolitical and regulatory pressures

Cargolux Group stated (23-Apr-2025) the outlook for 2025 remains uncertain due to geopolitical and regulatory pressures. The imposition of import tariffs by the US on trading partners is expected to negatively impact air cargo demand and disrupt traditional trade lanes. Combined with the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, these developments are also weighing on operational efficiency and customer confidence. The group further noted that new sustainability regulations, particularly within the EU, will increase operational costs and may create competitive imbalances with non-EU carriers not subject to the same rules. Cargolux emphasised the need for cooperation between authorities and industry players to develop viable, long term solutions that support a sustainable future for aviation. The group will continue to monitor the situation closely to enable informed decision making in a volatile market environment. [more - original PR]