Capital A plans to expand operations in Saudi Arabia
Capital A announced (07-May-2025) plans to expand its aviation and logistics ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. AirAsia plans to launch new services to Riyadh and Dammam, while increasing frequency from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah. The group is also considering the launch of new services from Bangkok and Jakarta to Riyadh. Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stated: "We believe the new Riyadh route is projected to serve close to one million two way passengers by 2026 and more than seven million by 2030". The planned expansion extends beyond airline operations, with Capital A aiming to introduce Teleport, Asia Digital Engineering and AirAsia MOVE to Saudi Arabia. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Saudi Arabia, described as a "highly underserved market" by Saudi Air Connectivity Program CEO Majid Khan, aimed to attract more airlines and routes to enhance its air connectivity, with 12 new carriers and 22 routes added in 20241 2. The country planned to reach 150 million tourist arrivals annually by 2030, necessitating new air transport agreements with countries including Malaysia3. The Saudi Air Connectivity Program focused on increasing connections to major airports like Riyadh and Dammam4.