Capital A plans to expand operations in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, described as a "highly underserved market" by Saudi Air Connectivity Program CEO Majid Khan, aimed to attract more airlines and routes to enhance its air connectivity, with 12 new carriers and 22 routes added in 20241 2. The country planned to reach 150 million tourist arrivals annually by 2030, necessitating new air transport agreements with countries including Malaysia3. The Saudi Air Connectivity Program focused on increasing connections to major airports like Riyadh and Dammam4.