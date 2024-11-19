Saudi Air Connectivity Program aiming to add at least 10 airlines and 20-25 routes p/a: CEO

Saudi Air Connectivity Program (SACP) CEO Majid Khan, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) Saudi Arabia is a "highly underserved market" in terms of air connectivity and the majority of the country's international passengers "need to use competitor hubs". SACP aims to achieve high frequency connections with key source markets in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America by 2030. Mr Khan said SACP has attracted 12 new foreign carriers so far in 2024 and aims to "keep the momentum" by adding at least 10 airlines and 20 to 25 new routes p/a. [more - CAPA TV]