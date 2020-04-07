Become a CAPA Member
7-Apr-2020 3:19 PM

CAPA: UK seats down 79% year-on-year in the week of 30-Mar-2020

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'UK aviation: Loganair seeks state help. Europe's #1 market falls 79%', stated (01-Apr-2020) total UK seat capacity is scheduled to be 1.3 million in the week commencing 30-Mar-2020, compared with 6.3 million in the equivalent week in 2019, according to the latest schedules data from OAG, combined with CAPA Fleet Database seat configurations. UK seats were down 79% year-on-year in the week of 30-Mar-2020, broadly in line with a 78% reduction across all of Europe. [more - CAPA Analysis]

