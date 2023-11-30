30-Nov-2023 4:20 PM
CAPA announces 2023 Aviation Awards for Excellence winners
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (29-Nov-2023) the following winners of the CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence in Abu Dhabi on 28/29-Nov-2023:
- Airline/Airline Group of the Year: Alaska Airlines;
- Low Cost Airline of the Year: Jet2.com;
- Regional Airline of the Year: SunExpress;
- Airline Turnaround of the Year: avianca;
- Start-up Airline of the Year: Arajet;
- Large Airport of the Year: London Gatwick Airport;
- Medium Airport of the Year: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport;
- Small Airport of the Year: Querétaro Intercontinental Airport;
- Airline Executive of the Year: Air France CEO Anne Rigail. [more - CAPA PR]