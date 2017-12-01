CAPA A320neo delivery data summary: Airbus well short of 200 target

CAPA Fleet Database detailed (30-Nov-2017) that Airbus completed 127 A320neo family aircraft deliveries to 28-Nov-2017, with another 25 already manufactured, awaiting delivery. Airbus had set a target of 200 A320neo family deliveries for 2017, in the company's projected total delivery of 720 aircraft for the year. CAPA analysis of the first 10 months of Airbus delivery data clearly shows delivery figures will be significantly short of what was originally planned, with delivery data to date representing only 64% of the target for 2017. As previously reported by CAPA, during the first few months of 2017 is was apparent that A320neo deliveries would not reach the target. This was mainly in part to the operational issues with the new generation engines, the most prominent being the widely reported issues with the Pratt & Whitney's PW1100 engines and to a lesser extent the endurance deficiencies on some CFM LEAP 1A engines. Many customers are awaiting delivery of aircraft even after they had been fitted with engines and undergone test flights, as the aircraft are waiting on new engines to be delivered and fitted before being handed over to the customer.