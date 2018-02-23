23-Feb-2018 2:39 PM
CANSO Europe chair: Next few years to be challenging for European members as traffic grows
CANSO Europe chair and NATS CEO Martin Rolfe stated (22-Feb-2018) the "next few years are undoubtedly going to be challenging ones for all of CANSO's European Members as traffic levels grow, new technologies enter operation and different airspace users fill our skies". He said: "We must continue to use that challenge as an inspiration, to reflect on the opportunities we have". [more - original PR]