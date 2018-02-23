Loading
23-Feb-2018 2:39 PM

CANSO Europe chair: Next few years to be challenging for European members as traffic grows

CANSO Europe chair and NATS CEO Martin Rolfe stated (22-Feb-2018) the "next few years are undoubtedly going to be challenging ones for all of CANSO's European Members as traffic levels grow, new technologies enter operation and different airspace users fill our skies". He said: "We must continue to use that challenge as an inspiration, to reflect on the opportunities we have". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More