CANSO: ATM technology advancements could enable African ANSPs to 'leapfrog' to latest systems

CANSO DG Jeff Poole stated (26-Sep-2017) advancements in ATM technology could enable African ANSPs to "leapfrog" to the latest systems, without having to commission expensive ground based infrastructure. Mr Poole particularly cited potential in space based ADS-B, remote tower technology, automation and system wide information management. "But as the aviation industry in Africa makes the leap to the latest generation of new technology, it also needs to be aware of the growing cyber threats to their systems", he affirmed". [more - original PR]