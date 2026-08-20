Canberra Airport signs sister airport cooperation MoU with Eastern Airports Group

Canberra Airport signed (19-Aug-2026) a sister airport cooperation MoU with Eastern Airports Group to support future direct flight opportunities, trade, tourism and cultural exchange between Canberra and China. The airport stated the MoU "could pave the way for future direct flights between Canberra and Nanjing". Canberra Airport CEO Stephen Byron stated: "For us, international connections are about more than flights. They open Canberra to the world and bring the world closer to Canberra", adding: "There is much we can learn from each other, particularly across airport operations, passenger experience, commercial development, sustainability and future growth". [more - original PR]