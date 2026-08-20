Canberra Airport signs sister airport cooperation MoU with Eastern Airports Group
Canberra Airport signed (19-Aug-2026) a sister airport cooperation MoU with Eastern Airports Group to support future direct flight opportunities, trade, tourism and cultural exchange between Canberra and China. The airport stated the MoU "could pave the way for future direct flights between Canberra and Nanjing". Canberra Airport CEO Stephen Byron stated: "For us, international connections are about more than flights. They open Canberra to the world and bring the world closer to Canberra", adding: "There is much we can learn from each other, particularly across airport operations, passenger experience, commercial development, sustainability and future growth". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Canberra’s aviation growth priorities included improving domestic frequency and adding unserved routes, while pursuing direct international services to Singapore and Auckland.1 He also said demand existed for direct Cairns and Sunshine Coast services, with priority international targets including New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.2 Canberra Airport head of aviation Michael Thomson said it was in discussions with airlines under a five-year route development plan, including Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific and potentially VietJet Air, and it reached contractual agreements with Qatar Airways to add Canberra as an extension to its Doha-Sydney service.3