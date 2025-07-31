ACT Chief Minister: Healthy competition at domestic level is important
Australian Capital Territory's (ACT) Chief Minister Andrew Barr, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) new services to different parts of Australia are needed, adding: "Healthy competition at the domestic level is important". Mr Barr said: "I want to make it cheaper and easier for people to get to and from Canberra". Mr Barr also said there is demand for direct services from Canberra to Cairns and Sunshine Coast. Priority international destinations from Canberra include New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.
Background ✨
Cairns Airport CEO Richard Barker previously stated direct Canberra-Cairns services had been profitable and noted the lack of connectivity between the two cities, highlighting the opportunity for collaboration with Singapore Airlines for broader international connections, including India1. The ACT Government has prioritised air connectivity in its 2024/25 budget, aiming to attract more direct domestic and international flights and boost visitor expenditure2.