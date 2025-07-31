ACT Chief Minister: Healthy competition at domestic level is important

Australian Capital Territory's (ACT) Chief Minister Andrew Barr, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) new services to different parts of Australia are needed, adding: "Healthy competition at the domestic level is important". Mr Barr said: "I want to make it cheaper and easier for people to get to and from Canberra". Mr Barr also said there is demand for direct services from Canberra to Cairns and Sunshine Coast. Priority international destinations from Canberra include New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.