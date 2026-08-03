ACT Government Chief Minister: Outlines aviation growth priorities

ACT Government Chief Minister Andrew Barr, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific 2026, stated (28/29-Jul-2026) "Growth for us in aviation is particularly focused on improving the frequency of domestic connections to Canberra Airport and adding a few destinations that aren't currently served directly". Mr Barr added: "In an international context we are very actively pursuing a Canberra-Singapore direct service, as well as Canberra-Auckland". [more - CAPA TV]